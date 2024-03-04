

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK), a German chemical and consumer goods company, on Monday registered a decline in sales for the full year, amidst a negative foreign exchange impact and divestment of Russian business.



For the 12-month period, Henkel recorded adjusted operating income at 2.556 million euros, higher than 2.319 billion euros last year, mainly due to positive selling price developments.



Excluding items, however, return on sales or adjusted EBIT margin was 11.9 percent, up from previous year's 10.4 percent.



Group sales amounted 21.514 billion euros, down 3.9 percent from prior year. Foreign exchange effects negatively impacted the sales development by negative 4.3 percent. At negative 3.9 percent, acquisitions, divestments had a negative impact on sales, which was mainly due to the divestment of the business activities in Russia.



In April 2023, Henkel sold its business in Russia to a consortium of local financial investors for around 600 million euros.



The Board will pay an unchanged annual dividend of 1.83 euros per share.



Looking ahead, for the full year, citing a projected moderate global economic output and increase in demand, the Group expects adjusted return on sales of 12 percent to 13.5 percent.



Henkel expects the annual translation of sales in foreign currencies to have a negative impact in the mid-single-digit percentage range, whereas prices for direct materials are projected to remain flat versus the annual average for 2023.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken