

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE) Monday reported a loss before tax from continuing operations of 20 million euros for the fourth quarter, lower than 251 million euros loss for the same quarter a year ago. The company also announced its decision to slash up to 2,000 jobs globally involving about 1,500 jobs in Germany, including management positions.



Christian Kullmann, Chairman of the Executive Board commented, 'We must not delude ourselves, even if there are slight signs of a recovery: What we are currently experiencing are not cyclical fluctuations, but massive, consequential changes of our economic environment.' 'We are addressing this challenge with the 'Evonik Tailor Made' program which will change our organizational structure for good,' he further added.



Evonik said it expects to reduce cost by about 400 million euros after completing the program in 2026.



After tax loss from continuing operations narrowed to 144 million euros from 281 million euros last year.



Excluding one-time items, the company posted adjusted loss of 56 million euros compared with profit of 94 million euros a year ago.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of EBITDA decreased to 312 million euros from 413 million euros last year.



Sales for the quarter declined to 3.604 billion euros from 4.34 billion euros in the previous year, primarily due to lower volumes.



Additionally, the company plans to propose an annual dividend of 1.17 euros per share, unchanged from last year.



Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of 1.7 billion euros-2 billion euros for fiscal 2024. In 2023, adjusted EBITDA was 1.66 billion euros.



