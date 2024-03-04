

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel S.p.A., acting through its subsidiary Enel Italia S.p.A., has signed an agreement with Sosteneo Fund 1 HoldCo, for the acquisition by Sosteneo of 49% of the share capital of Enel Libra Flexsys, a company fully-owned by Enel Italia. Sosteneo will acquire 49% of the share capital in Enel Libra Flexsys for a consideration of approximately 1.1 billion euros upon closing. Enel will retain control of Enel Libra Flexsys.



The acquisition is expected to generate upon closing a positive impact of about 1.1 billion euros on the Enel Group's consolidated net debt, while it is set to bear no impact on the Group's economic results.



Sosteneo is an investment manager that specializes in greenfield infrastructure projects.



