Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (RS2U LN) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-March-2024 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 305.3117 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 250262 CODE: RS2U LN ISIN: LU1681038839 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U LN Sequence No.: 307345 EQS News ID: 1850247 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 04, 2024 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)