

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Douglas Group, a German omnichannel premium beauty company, Monday said it plans an initial public Offering or IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany.



The company targets an equity contribution of around 1.1 billion euros, consisting of the targeted IPO primary proceeds and an additional equity injection of around 300 million euros from the current shareholders.



The proposed IPO is expected to accelerate the debt reduction and decrease the interest expenses of the company, thus enlarging its financial flexibility.



Douglas said it is preparing for the IPO together with its shareholder Kirk Beauty International S.A., a holding company of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners as well as the Kreke family.



The IPO and listing could be completed in the first quarter of 2024, subject to capital market conditions. The offering would comprise a public offering to individual and institutional investors in Germany as well as international private placements.



Following the completion of the IPO, CVC Capital Partners will continue to hold an indirect majority interest in the company, while Kreke family will also remain an indirect shareholder.



These two existing indirect shareholders will not sell any shares at the IPO.



Douglas Group is focused on the European market with omnichannel operations in 22 countries and around 18,000 employees.



In the first quarter, the company's net income improved 10.6 percent from last year to 125.2 million euros and Group net sales increased 8 percent to 1.56 billion euros with all segments contributing positively. Adjusted EBITDA was 348.3 million euros in the first quarter, an improvement of 12.6 percent. The corresponding adj. EBITDA margin was 22.4 percent, compared to the 21.5 percent of the previous year.



In the mid-term, Douglas Group is on track to achieve target to grow group sales at a CAGR of around 7 percent and achieve an adjusted EBITDA Margin of around 18.5 percent.



