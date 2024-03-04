

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc rose to 4-day highs of 0.8806 against the U.S. dollar and 170.72 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8839 and 169.74, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc edged up to 0.9556 and 1.1162 from early lows of 0.9585 and 1.1188, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.87 against the greenback, 172.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the euro and 1.10 against the pound.



