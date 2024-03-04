

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Monday, heading into the European Central Bank meeting this week that could see communication changes.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 17,726 after gaining 0.3 percent on Friday. In corporate news, chemicals firm Evonik added 1.4 percent after an announcement that it would cut up to 2,000 jobs globally by 2026 in order to reduce costs.



Henkel was marginally lower after the chemical and consumer goods company warned of slower sales growth this year.



Delivery Hero shares soared 5.6 percent. The online food ordering and delivery company has launched a finance transaction that will amend and extend its 1.1-billion-euro equivalent term facilities and raise around 500-million-euro equivalent term facility.



Rheinmetall gained 1.2 percent. The company said it has won an order to supply a European member of NATO with multiple rocket launcher ammunition.



