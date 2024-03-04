Anzeige
Montag, 04.03.2024

WKN: A14QUY | ISIN: GB00BVG7F061 | Ticker-Symbol: 7IG
Tradegate
01.03.24
09:30 Uhr
25,400 Euro
+0,800
+3,25 %
04.03.2024
NetBet Casino in Denmark Now Features IGT PlayDigital Content

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark's customers will soon be able to enjoy IGT PlayDigital games.

This exciting partnership will see many high-performing IGT PlayDigital games such as Gold Digger, Crabbin Crazy, and Euphoria - become available to NetBetDenmark's customers.

NetBet Denmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "Ensuring that our customers enjoy our titles is at the heart of everything we aim to do, especially when we are looking to expand our business. IGT PlayDigital has a vast array of excellent games in its library and we look forward to bringing these games to our players in Denmark."

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk
NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: www.netbet.com/dk



© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
