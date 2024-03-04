Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.03.2024 | 11:00
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Change of Service Providers

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Change of Service Providers - Confirmation

Further to the announcement made by Miton UK Microcap Trust plc on 22nd November 2023, the Company confirms that the following appointments came into effect from 4th March 2024:

  • Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited was appointed as Company Secretary.
  • Northern Trust Investor Services Limited was appointed as Depositary.
  • Premier Portfolio Managers Limited was appointed as fund administrator. Fund administration services have been delegated by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited to Northern Trust Global Services SE.

The Company's registered office is now 50 Bank Street, London E14 5NT.

There is no change to the Company's investment manager, Premier Fund Managers Limited, or the Company's registrar, Link Group.

Enquiries:

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long Tel: 020 3714 1500

Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)

Liz Young, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy Tel: 020 7418 8900


