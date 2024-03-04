

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold held near a two-month high on Monday while the dollar moved in a tight range on hopes for a Fed rate cut in June.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $2,085.82 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were marginally lower at $2,093.85.



The U.S. dollar weakened slightly while Treasury yields edged up slightly, after having fallen to around three-week lows on Friday, following the release of weak manufacturing and consumer sentiment data.



This week's trading is likely to be driven by a testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and reaction to the release of the U.S. services PMI figures and the monthly jobs report.



Powell testifies Tuesday and Wednesday before House and Senate committees, a semi-annual exercise.



Investors also await directional cues from this week's U.K. Spring Budget and the interest rate decision from the European Central Bank.



The European Central Bank is expected to freeze interest rates again amid a complex economic landscape.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken