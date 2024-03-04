Anzeige
Montag, 04.03.2024
PR Newswire
04.03.2024 | 12:00
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

HEADLINE: Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 31 December 2023 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts

Please note that the above link will take you to a directory of the investment companies managed by Invesco. You will need to select the relevant company or share class and relevant client audience on this directory in order to access its portfolio data.

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

4 March 2024


