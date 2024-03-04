AbTherx, Inc.: AbTherx Announces Transition from Early Access to Commercialization of its Bispecific and Full Human Diversity Antibody Discovery Technologies

Atlas Mice can now be evaluated by pharmaceutical and biotech companies and accessed through a network of preferred service providers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / AbTherx, a biotechnology company with innovative technologies that enable and accelerate antibody discovery, today announced expanded commercialization of its bispecific and full human diversity antibody discovery technologies. After an initial successful launch resulting in partnerships ranging from top 10 pharma to not-for-profit organizations, AbTherx's Atlas Binary Fixed Light Chain and Full Human Diversity Mice can now be evaluated by pharmaceutical and biotech companies and accessed through a network of preferred service providers.

Since announcing its Gilead partnership in June of 2023, AbTherx has been focused on bringing best-in-class transgenic technologies to the world of drug discovery. Over the last nine months, AbTherx established working colonies of mice, completed genotyping, and initiated a series of validation studies. AbTherx also established partnerships with industry thought leaders, service partners, and drug developers who share its passion for overcoming the most demanding challenges in delivering innovative medicines. These partnerships will be announced during the coming months as AbTherx completes technology transfer and business integration.

Designed for unmatched performance and FTO, Atlas Mice were developed by the AbTherx team by building on over 20 years of experience with legacy transgenic technologies across over 1,000 successful antibody discovery campaigns and 13 marketed therapeutics. Atlas Mice are designed to produce robust immune responses, increase hit recovery, enable development of a bispecific antibody format most like native antibodies, and use natural mechanisms to generate long CDR3 antibodies.

AbTherx licenses Atlas Mice as part of an exclusive partnership with Gilead Sciences. Available to drug developers of all sizes, AbTherx provides the industry's most customizable partnering models, including options for royalty-free or no upfront fee licensing.

"This expansion is an important milestone for AbTherx as we are now better positioned to further enhance the way drug developers approach therapeutic antibody discovery and development," said Justin Mika, Chief Executive Officer of AbTherx. "This expansion is only the beginning, as we continue strengthening and broadening our partnerships with the industry to make our existing and future technologies accessible to everyone."

"While transgenic technologies remain the gold standard for antibody discovery, producing over 65% of FDA-approved human antibodies, each of the legacy technologies have different challenges," said David Meininger, Chief Business Officer of AbTherx. "It's exciting to be part of a team that is thoughtfully addressing these performance, FTO, and licensing challenges through innovative design strategies and flexible business models."

About AbTherx

AbTherx is advancing medicine with revolutionary technologies that accelerate and enable therapeutic antibody discovery. Through an exclusive partnership with Gilead Sciences, AbTherx has released Atlas Mice, a suite of novel transgenic technologies designed for unmatched performance and FTO. For over 20 years, AbTherx's passionate, innovative, and collaborative team has pushed the boundaries of antibody discovery technologies, leading to over 1,000 successful antibody discovery campaigns and 13 marketed therapeutics. AbTherx's industry-leading team creates transformative solutions to overcome the most demanding challenges in delivering innovative medicines. Committed to making its technologies accessible to all, AbTherx offers flexible partnering models that meet the needs of drug developers of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Borders

stacey@abtherx.com

SOURCE: AbTherx, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com