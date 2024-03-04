Unicorn Group, a leading provider of online payment processing and multi-currency merchant services, is now a Principal Member of Visa and offering new promotions for Swiss-based online retailers and startup businesses in Switzerland.

Accept online payments in Switzerland with Unicorn Group, a Visa Principal Member (Photo: Business Wire)

Unicorn Group is a leading FinTech company renowned for its ability to process more global payment methods for online merchants. They have been recognised as a Principal Member of Visa which provides them with a wide range of key advantages, enabling them to offer even better payment services for Swiss merchants.

Becoming a Visa Principal Member requires an enterprise-level company to endure a rigorous application process that ensures that all systems and foundations are securely in place to offer merchant services. Typically, this recognition is offered to large institutions that are experienced in billing customers, risk underwriting, and collecting payments.

Unicorn Group, as a Visa Principal Member, can now unlock exciting benefits and opportunities for its merchants. Their direct relationship with Visa enhances their offering and allows them to partner with Visa to drive the latest innovations in the FinTech industry.

As a company on the cutting edge of e-commerce, Unicorn Group is proud to offer new payment gateway options and online payment processing services in Switzerland.

"We are offering great opportunities for business owners in Switzerland. We believe in startups and their ability to change the world. We will streamline their online payment processing and help them grow their Swiss businesses because we believe that e-commerce in Switzerland has so much room for growth and prosperity," said a Unicorn Group representative.

Switzerland leads in European cross-border purchase volume and already has over 6 million e-commerce shoppers. Its e-commerce market volume was 32.5 billion CHF in 2021 and is projected to increase in the coming years.

Unicorn Group aims to boost e-commerce in Switzerland by giving online business owners an online payment solution that is streamlined to perpetuate scalable growth and maximum capabilities. Its partnership with Visa as a Principal Member will allow them to leverage new solutions and innovative products and services to give Swiss business owners the best in online payment processing.

"Our partnership with Visa as a Principal Member will allow us to provide the best payment solution in Switzerland for thriving industries like fashion, gold and precious metals, furniture, appliances, electronics, media, toys, hobby goods, and much more," Unicorn Group added.

Unicorn Group is proud to be certified a Principal Member of Visa and strives to boost e-commerce growth in Switzerland. They welcome Swiss merchants to sign up today and see why Unicorn Group is continually recognised as a top-tier online payment solution.

About Unicorn Group:

Unicorn Group provides new, innovative payment technology for global e-commerce, offering state-of-the-art payment processing solutions. With its PCI-compliant merchant services, business owners can securely accept payments globally and manage their business with our all-new Financial Platform. Unicorn Group optimises payments, yielding a streamlined checkout process and more connected payment solutions with the ability to service nearly any industry globally. For more information, please visit https://unicorngroup.ch/.

