EQT Corporation: EQT Announces Strategic Production Curtailment

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) ("EQT" or the "Company") today announced it made the strategic decision to curtail approximately 1 Bcf per day of gross production beginning in late February in response to the current low natural gas price environment resulting from warm winter weather and consequent elevated storage inventories. The Company expects to maintain this curtailment through the month of March and will reassess market conditions thereafter. Curtailments are expected to total approximately 30 to 40 Bcf of net production during the first quarter.

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day - trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.com.

