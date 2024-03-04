Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Ethisphere Names Kimberly-Clark as One of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Kimberly-Clark has received the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Kimberly-Clark has been recognized for six consecutive years and nine times overall and is one of only 3 honorees in the Consumer Products industry. In 2024, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries.

"At Kimberly-Clark, we're committed to making a positive impact through the products we make, the workplaces we create and the communities we serve," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO at Kimberly-Clark. "We're honored to be recognized once again by Ethisphere. The continued recognition reflects our commitment to doing business the right way as we fulfill our purpose of Better Care for a Better World."

"It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Kimberly-Clark for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com