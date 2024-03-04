The Bold Group Empowers Alwaleed Philanthropies' Atlai, an AI-powered Initiative to Confront Deforestation Globally

RIYADH, , March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bold Group, a pioneering Saudi creative powerhouse, proudly announces its collaboration with Alwaleed Philanthropies on Atlai, an innovative AI-powered platform aimed at confronting deforestation globally. With a shared commitment to leveraging emerging technology for social good, The Bold Group has been a longstanding partner of Alwaleed Philanthropies, and the development of Atlai marks a significant milestone in their partnership.

Atlai, launched by Alwaleed Philanthropies, provides users worldwide with unprecedented access to data on deforestation. Through meticulous data aggregation and analysis, the platform serves to document and raise awareness of deforestation activities wherever they occur. Users can access historical data on deforestation by country and receive on-demand, easy-to-digest reports available in seven languages, including English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, Hindi, Italian, and Arabic.

Deforestation, responsible for up to 20% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions, poses a significant threat to our planet's health. Forests play a crucial role in mitigating climate change and providing essential goods, services, and livelihoods. However, with deforestation increasing by 4% worldwide in 2022, urgent action is needed to reverse this trend and achieve the goal of ending deforestation by 2030.

In today's data-driven world, access to reliable information is essential for informed decision-making. Alwaleed Philanthropies recognizes the transformative power of data in addressing the climate emergency and believes that widespread access to climate data can catalyze meaningful engagement and action at all levels. Driven by the Sustainable Development Goals and Saudi Vision 2030, Atlai aims to bridge the knowledge gap faced by groups working to address deforestation by providing accessible, actionable data at no cost.

The Bold Group's role in assisting Alwaleed Philanthropies in building, developing, and maintaining Atlai underscores its dedication to harnessing emerging technologies for social impact. As an avid adopter of innovative solutions, The Bold Group is committed to developing products and solutions that address pressing global challenges across all sectors.

Moreover, this is a made-in-Saudi innovation created by a made-in-Saudi agency. The Bold Group projects the ripple effects of Altai in placing Saudi local media at the forefront of contributing to solving global challenges. By adopting and embracing emerging technologies, The Bold Group believes that local Saudi companies and Non-Government Agencies are capable of making a global impact.

"At Bold, we believed in creating a local solution for a very serious global problem; deforestation. It was an exciting challenge with the purpose of protecting our forests, given to us by Alwaleed philanthropies. Hence, we created the tool with which we can equip the people with the right information in our collective goal of protecting our globe, all while embracing the power of AI," said Ziad Abou Rjeily, General Manager of Experiences at The Bold Group.

Today's launch of Atlai reflects Alwaleed Philanthropies' 44-year commitment to creating a world of equal opportunities through innovation and collaboration. From apps accelerating childhood development to initiatives fostering inclusivity in the Metaverse, Alwaleed Philanthropies has continuously championed projects aimed at making a positive impact on society. Atlai represents the organization's latest endeavor to invest in AI and emerging technologies to confront climate change and build a healthier world for all.

About The Bold Group

The Bold Group is a proud Saudi independent creative ecosystem comprising three units: Bold Brands, Bold Comms, and Bold Experiences. With over 100 professionals spanning offices in Riyadh and Egypt, this award-winning, multi-disciplinary agency has partnered with over 200 clients. At the heart of its business is a commitment to innovation, driving their continuous evolution in a fast-paced world. The Bold Group specializes in brand building, creative communication, creative technologies and experiences.

About Alwaleed Philanthropies

Over four decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has supported and spent more than 4.4 billion dollars on social welfare and initiated more than 1000 projects in over +189 countries and reaching more than 1 billion beneficiaries around the world, regardless of gender, race, or religion. Managed by 10 Saudi women, Alwaleed Philanthropies collaborates with a range of philanthropic, governmental, and nongovernmental to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief, and create cultural understanding through education. It seeks to build bridges for a more compassionate, tolerant, and accepting world.

