

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikki Haley has defeated Donald Trump in the Republican primary in Washington DC.



This is her first win of GOP primaries after four consecutive defeats over Trump in the 2024 campaign to earn party ticket to run for President.



Trump has already won the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire, Michigan and South Carolina primaries.



With almost all the votes counted, Haley reportedly won 62.9 per cent to Trump's 33.2 per cent. With this, the former South Carolina Governor has become the first woman to win a Republican primary in US history.



'It's not surprising that Republicans closest to Washington dysfunction are rejecting Donald Trump and all his chaos,' Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement.



The former president's Campaign tried to underestimate his lone remaining prominent rival's win, calling her the 'Queen of the Swamp.'



With Trump already enjoying a big lead over Haley in terms of winning the number of delegates, all eyes are now on Super Tuesday.



