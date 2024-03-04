

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - US Vice-President Kamala Harris has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.



'Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire - for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table,' she said while delivering remarks commemorating the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama.



Harris urged Hamas to agree to a ceasefire deal that is on the table.



'This will get the hostages out and get a significant amount of aid in. This would allow us to build something more enduring to ensure Israel is more secure and to respect the right of the Palestinian people to dignity, freedom, and self-determination.'



Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Harris urged the Israeli government to do more to significantly increase the flow of aid to the people in Gaza. 'No excuses. They must open new border crossings. They must not impose any unnecessary restrictions on the delivery of aid. They must ensure humanitarian personnel, sites, and convoys are not targeted. And they must work to restore basic services and promote order in Gaza so more food, water, and fuel can reach those in need.'



