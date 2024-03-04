BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 1 March 2024 were:

215.32p Capital only

216.35p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 60,000 ordinary shares on 1st March 2024, the Company has 78,625,883 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,735,422 shares which are held in Treasury.