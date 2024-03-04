Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2024) - DeepFakeAI's token is gearing up for its debut on MEXC Exchange after a successful Kickstarter voting campaign. With an impressive 32,669,522 MX in user support, the listing promises to enhance the AI platform's accessibility and functionality.

Here are the listing details

Deposit: Now Open

FAKEAI/USDT Trading in the Innovation Zone: Starting March 1, 2024, at 14:00 (UTC)

Withdrawal: Available from March 2, 2024, at 14:00 (UTC)

DeepFakeAI stands out for its nextgen AI technology, driving innovation in the blockchain industry. The platform's ability to create quick videos using artificial intelligence has already helped it gain a robust position in the crypto community.

At the center of DeepFakeAI's potential is its all new content creation approach. Empowered by advanced ai algorithms, users can effortlessly craft lifelike videos, blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination. Whether for promotions, education, or entertainment, DeepFakeAI offers a set of tools that resonates across diverse domains.

The team recently introduced new pricing tiers for the FAKEAI token to underscore DeepFakeAI's commitment to accessibility and technological progress. With these tiers, users holding fewer than 1,000,000 tokens gain seamless access to the platform's AI capabilities, fostering a more inclusive creative community.

Looking ahead, DeepFakeAI is set to unveil exciting updates in 2024, including DIY characters and enhanced lip sync features for AI-generated videos. These innovations promise to better the user experience, providing even more avenues for creativity.

Founded in 2018, MEXC Exchange is renowned for its high-performance infrastructure and global reach. With a presence in over 170 countries, MEXC aims to cater to both novice traders and seasoned investors. Its robust security measures, localized language support, and efficient trading engine make it the perfect partner for DeepFakeAI's token listing.

The listing of FAKEAI on MEXC Exchange marks a significant milestone for both platforms and expanded accessibility for users worldwide.

For media inquiries and more information, please contact:

Alex Jonas, info@fakeai.io

Website: https://fakeai.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DeepFakeAI_

