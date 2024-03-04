Visionet Systems Inc.: Visionet Set to Present AI-powered Innovation at Europe's Largest Insurtech Conference

LONDON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems Inc, a global technology solutions company, announces its participation as a silver sponsor at Insurtech Insights, Europe's largest Insurtech conference, on March 20th and 21st, 2024. Held at the InterContinental London - The O2, the event will serve as a platform for Visionet to showcase its AI-driven solutions transforming the insurance industry.

At the conference, Visionet will present cutting-edge technologies designed to transform insurance operations. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore how Visionet's AI-powered solutions are enabling agile decision-making, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering superior customer experiences.

Moreover, Visionet will participate in a panel discussion titled 'How AI is the Answer to Emerging Underwriting Risks'. The panel will shed light on the pivotal role of AI in addressing common underwriting risks, showcasing how technologies such as machine learning and predictive analytics are revolutionizing risk assessment and management.

"We are excited to showcase our latest innovations at this prestigious industry event," said Akif Tarique, Global Head, Insurance, at Visionet. "Our AI-driven technologies and data-led innovations empower insurance companies to navigate emerging risks with confidence, while delivering unparalleled customer experiences and operational efficiency."

Visionet's AI use cases span across various facets of the insurance industry, including claims processing, product marketing, and advanced underwriting. From automated claims reporting to intelligent document extraction and risk identification, Visionet's solutions leverage Gen AI to maximize automation, streamline operations and enhance decision-making processes across the insurance value chain.

With a commitment to shaping the future of insurance through digital transformation, backed by over 9,500 skilled engineers and digital consultants across 14 global locations, Visionet has positioned itself as a trailblazer in the industry. By harnessing Gen AI, machine learning, and big data analytics, Visionet is driving innovation and redefining the insurance landscape.

For more information about Visionet's presence at the Insurtech Insights Conference, and to schedule your meeting, please visit Visionet | Insurtech Europe.

About Visionet

Visionet is an engineering-led company driven by innovation. In our journey of more than 27 years, we've helped hundreds of clients across various industries to innovate faster, remain relevant, and build better products and services. Learn more: www.visionet.com

About Insurtech Insights

Insurtech Insights stands as Europe's largest Insurtech Conference, connecting the ecosystem together, and enabling partnerships and collaboration to be formed. To know more, visit Insurtech Insights Europe | Europe's Largest Insurtech Conference

