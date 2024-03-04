

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion plc (ALLE), a security products and solutions provider, Monday said it has acquired Dorcas (Montajes electronicos Dorcas S.L.), a Spanish manufacturer of electro-mechanical access control solutions. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Following the acquisition, through an Allegion subsidiary, Dorcas will operate as part of its International segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Tim Eckersley.



Dorcas CEO Pablo Ibez will join Allegion as managing director of the Dorcas business.



Privately held Dorcas specializes in the production of electric strikes, electro-mechanical and electro-magnetic locks, as well as complementary access control solutions and door control products. Dorcas solutions are distributed and sold internationally with a strong presence across European markets.



Eckersley said, 'Dorcas' electric strikes and locks are integral elements of access control systems, and adding this business to Allegion International is another strategic investment in the health and quality of our portfolio. Combined, our teams will specify and supply a broader range of seamless access solutions across customers and channels.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken