Ankle & Foot Centers of America Welcomes Dr. Cameron Neilson in Loganville, GA

Leading Podiatrist, Cameron Neilson, DPM, joins the Ankle & Foot Centers of America in Loganville, GA. Dr. Neilson is among the best ankle and foot surgeons in Loganville, Georgia, and his commitment to patient-centered care reflects in his clinical outcomes.

LOGANVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Ankle & Foot Centers of America, a premier group of podiatrists, proudly announces the opening of its newest location in Loganville, GA, at 367 Athens Hwy, Suite 1100. This expansion underscores the organization's commitment to extending its reach in providing unparalleled foot and ankle care to communities in need.





Cameron Neilson, DPM





Integral to this new chapter is the introduction of Cameron Neilson, DPM, a distinguished foot surgeon, to the Loganville office. Dr. Neilson's extensive background in podiatric medicine, combined with his surgical expertise, positions him as a pivotal figure in elevating the standard of care offered to patients.

Dr. Neilson embarked on his journey in podiatric medicine at Brigham Young University, where he completed his undergraduate studies. He then achieved his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine at the College of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University. His academic excellence laid the groundwork for his specialization in foot surgery, further enhanced by comprehensive residency training at Emory Healthcare in Decatur, GA.

As a foot surgeon, Dr. Neilson possesses a deep understanding of the complexities of foot and ankle conditions, enabling him to perform advanced surgical procedures with precision and care. His professional interests notably include Sports Medicine, offering a robust approach to treating sports-related injuries and conditions. This expertise is particularly beneficial for athletes seeking to recover and optimize their foot health for peak performance.

The Loganville facility, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and designed for the utmost patient comfort, stands ready to deliver a full spectrum of podiatric services. Under Dr. Neilson's guidance, the office specializes in addressing a wide array of foot and ankle issues, from common ailments such as bunions and hammertoes to more complex surgical interventions.

Dr. Neilson and the podiatry team at the Ankle & Foot Centers of America in Loganville are committed to a patient-centered approach, offering personalized treatment plans that include surgical options, orthotics, footwear recommendations, and specialized therapies. Their mission is to empower individuals in Loganville and the surrounding communities to achieve optimal foot health and functionality.

For more information or to make an appointment, please visit Ankle & Foot Centers of America's website or call the new Loganville location at (678) 750-9941.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America

367 Athens Hwy, Suite 1100 Loganville, GA

(678) 750-9941

