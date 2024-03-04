41@100 Countdown: 100 Days Until President George H.W. Bush's 100th Birthday, George & Barbara Bush Foundation's June 11-13 Celebration to Honor Sterling Legacy of Service

Three historic days celebrating George H.W. Bush's legacy of service with 41's former colleagues, Bush Foundation supporters and fellow citizens. Activities include the grand opening of the Marine One/4141 Locomotive Pavilion; exclusive preview of Jon Meacham's new book about President Bush; Bush family appearances; performances by country music superstars Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett; and more.

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / The centennial countdown is on! The George & Barbara Bush Foundation invite all Bush 41 alumni, Bush Foundation supporters and fellow citizens to join the Bush Family in their celebration honoring the extraordinary life and legacy of President George H.W. Bush on what would've been his 100th birthday. The culmination of the Bush Foundation's centennial commemoration, 41@100: A Celebration of George H.W. Bush, will be a special series of events from June 11-13, 2024, located at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas.

"President Bush strived to live a life of selfless service and treat everyone with respect," said Secretary Andrew H. Card, Jr., CEO of the Bush Foundation. "We're thrilled to invite George H.W. Bush's former colleagues, key Bush Foundation supporters and fellow citizens to join us over a historic three-day celebration that will honor all that he stood for during what would have been his 100th birthday."

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation's centennial commemoration kicks off on Tuesday, June 11, with a day of alumni and reunion events designed for the people who worked for George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush throughout their remarkable lives of service. Then, on Wednesday, June 12 - what would have been President Bush's 100th birthday - the Bush Foundation's key supporters and 41@100 sponsors will attend a special panel discussion with Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham, followed by an invitation-only gala dinner in the brand-new Marine One/4141 Locomotive Pavilion featuring remarks by President George W. Bush. The 41@100 centennial celebration comes to an exciting close on Thursday, June 13, with a skydiving exhibition by the Bush grandkids; the public grand opening of the Marine One/4141 Locomotive Pavilion; and a special concert at the Bush Presidential Library Center featuring Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett.

The full schedule of public and invitation-only events is listed below.

"Dad was committed to serving his country and making our communities better," said Neil Bush, the former president's son and Bush Foundation board member. "I'm proud that his enduring legacy continues to inspire people to help others, and we hope to see many of his friends and supporters - of all ages - celebrating with us in College Station this June."

Funds from 41@100 will support the Centennial Campaign, which will:

Fund the construction of The Pavilion for the Marine One helicopter and the Union Pacific 4141 Locomotive with an on-site café.

Expand the endowed scholarship and program offerings of The Bush School of Government & Public Service.

Increase support for the Bush Foundation's endowment to continue unique and relevant program offerings for its constituents.

Expand the endowment programs and upgrade technology within the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

All events take place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas, except for the 41 Alumni Reunion Dinner on Tuesday, June 11. The schedule of events is available on the George & Barbara Bush Foundation website.

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - The 41 Alumni / Reunion Day

41 Alumni Reunion Panel featuring Secretary Robert M. Gates: Anyone who served George H.W. Bush or Barbara Bush during their lives of political and public service are invited to reconnect with friends and colleagues and share their stories. The Bush Foundation will launch their centennial celebration with a panel that will revisit the many ways President Bush made America and our world a safer, better place to live. Seating limited to alumni only. Alumni may register online.



Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - A Day of Gratitude

Interview and Book Signing with Jon Meacham, Pulitzer-Prize Winning Presidential Biographer: Bush Foundation key supporters and 41@100 sponsors will attend a special panel with Meacham, Pulitzer-Prize winning biographer, being interviewed by Jean Becker, former Chief of Staff to President Bush, about his forthcoming book, "The Call to Serve: The Life of an American President, George Herbert Walker Bush." Afterward, both Meacham and Becker, who this spring is releasing her own book about President Bush titled, "Character Matters: And Other Life Lessons from George H.W. Bush," will sign copies of their books.



Thursday, June 13, 2024 - A Community Celebration

All events listed below are open to the public.

Grand Opening of the Marine One/4141 Locomotive Pavilion: The Marine One/4141 Locomotive Pavilion is a new 29,000-square-foot building at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum on the Texas A&M campus. The Pavilion features: The retired Marine One helicopter flown frequently by President and Mrs. Bush during their time in office. The massive aircraft weighs 9,300 pounds and measures over 72 feet long. The Union Pacific 4141 Locomotive, which is painted to match Air Force One, and led President Bush's funeral train from Houston to his final resting place on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum. An on-site café.



View renderings of the Marine One/4141 Locomotive Pavilion and photos of the Marine One Helicopter and Union Pacific 4141 Locomotive here.





Visitors will get free admission to the Bush Library & Museum in President Bush's honor. While there, they can check out the new exhibit, "The Spirit of the Place," which explores the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center's place in the community and its impact on the world. Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett Concert: The birthday festivities will conclude with a free, family-friendly country music concert from beloved Aggie legends Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett in the plaza outside of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum. The concert is free, but RSVPs are required. Stay tuned for more information on registration soon!

About the George & Barbara Bush Foundation

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation strives to preserve the historic legacies of President and Mrs. Bush, primarily by supporting and promoting education and service-oriented programs at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum and The Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University. The Center creates unique and life-changing opportunities that bring together and connect world leaders, students, public policy experts, business executives, and current officeholders. More at www.georgeandbarbarabush.org.

About 41@100: A Celebration of George H.W. Bush

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation launched "41@100: A Celebration of George H.W. Bush" to honor the 100th anniversary of George H.W. Bush's birth. The centennial runs through December 31, 2024, and will feature a schedule of events for Bush Alumni and the community to celebrate the extraordinary life and achievements of President Bush. More at www.georgeandbarbarabush.org/41at100.

