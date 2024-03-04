

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remained subdued across markets as a slew of economic data scheduled for release later in the week weighed on outlook. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's much-awaited testimony before the Congress and interest rate decision by the European Central Bank limited risk-on sentiment.



Wall Street Futures imply weak sentiment. Major European benchmarks are trading mixed. Asian shares finished on a mostly positive note.



The Dollar Index hovered close to the flatline. Bond yields moved in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices declined amidst the OPEC+ maintaining supply cuts. Gold prices slipped ahead of key data releases from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies gained.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,984.50, down 0.26% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,132.10, down 0.10% Germany's DAX at 17,740.65, up 0.03% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,640.88, down 0.54% France's CAC 40 at 7,947.26, up 0.16% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,913.35, up 0.38% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,087.07, up 0.45% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,735.80, down 0.13% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,039.31, up 0.41% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,595.97, up 0.04%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0852, up 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.2683, up 0.26% USD/JPY at 150.38, up 0.18% AUD/USD at 0.6523, up 0.00% USD/CAD at 1.3567, up 0.07% Dollar Index at 103.84, down 0.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.202%, up 0.55% Germany at 2.3890%, down 0.95% France at 2.866%, down 1.21% U.K. at 4.1340%, up 0.36% Japan at 0.710%, down 0.42%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $83.05, down 0.60%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $79.39, down 0.73%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,091.35, down 0.21%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $65,090.36, up 4.16% Ethereum at $3,506.46, up 2.03% BNB at $418.98, up 1.47% Solana at $133.09, up 3.68% XRP at $0.6543, up 4.33%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken