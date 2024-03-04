SSR Mining Inc.(TSX: SSRM) is being investigated by Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP, a boutique class action law firm that specializes in securities class actions.

The firm is investigating the company in the wake of its announcement on February 13, 2024 that operations have been suspended at its Copler Mine in Turkey as a result of a land slide.

The firm would like to speak with Canadian shareholders of SSR Mining Inc. who purchased their shares on the TSX. Shareholders who wish to discuss the matter should contact Justin Smith at (519) 561-6231, by email at jsmith@strosbergco.com or by completing the questionnaire available at https://www.strosbergco.com/class-actions/ssrmining/.

Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP is one of Canada's preeminent boutique class action law firms. The firm has recovered billions of dollars for its clients. For more information about the law firm, please visit www.strosbergco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304543317/en/

Contacts:

Justin Smith

Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP

519.561.6231

jsmith@strosbergco.com