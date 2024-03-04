PharmaCord, LLC: PharmaCord Announces Key Operational Appointments in Preparation for Its Next Phase of Growth

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / PharmaCord, a leading provider of patient services and commercialization solutions to life sciences companies, is excited to announce the appointment of two highly accomplished patient service leaders, Kari Glenn and Sarah Walker, to the role of Vice Presidents of Patient Services.





PharmaCord Appoints Two Vice Presidents of Patient Services

Pictured from left to right: Kari Glenn, Sarah Walker





In their new roles, Kari and Sarah will spearhead initiatives aimed at scaling and optimizing PharmaCord's service offerings, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to drive excellence in patient services.

"This strategic move is designed to empower our teams with enhanced leadership, providing them with the necessary support and guidance to deliver even more impactful and personalized solutions for our clients," said Denise Von Dohren, Senior Vice President of Patient Services.

Kari Glenn brings 15+ years of industry experience in patient services. She has held leadership positions across five prominent biopharma companies, gaining insight into the intricacies of patient support program design and execution. Kari is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and utilizes this discipline to drive continuous improvement across operations. Her commitment to excellence is evident in her past performance of efficiently managing large teams dedicated to supporting and enhancing the patient experience. Kari holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership. She practiced nursing in a hospital setting for five years.

Sarah Walker has held operating responsibility for five years with some of PharmaCord's largest and most complex client programs. She brings leadership experience from local Louisville businesses including Carewise Health and Anthem. Having navigated the intricacies in insurance claims, she brings a unique perspective that enables her to anticipate and address both challenges and opportunities that arise within the reimbursement sector of patient support services. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance. She also holds a certification from the National Commission for Health Education as a Certified Health Education Specialist.

Alongside the appointment of Kari and Sarah, PharmaCord has rolled out eight additional advancements within operations to enable expanded leadership capacity across the growing organization.

"We are positioning PharmaCord for long-term success," said Nitin Sahney, Founder and CEO. "These strategic moves will allow us to provide unmatched value to our clients with an experience centered on patient care guided by innovative strategic perspectives."

ABOUT PHARMACORD:

As a patient services provider, PharmaCord works on behalf of drug manufacturers to simplify the patient therapeutic journey. Through a combination of its proprietary PharmaCord Lynk technology suite, exceptionally talented team members and its non-commercial pharmacy PharmaCord Scripts , PharmaCord helps patients have a better experience accessing and adhering to their critical medications. To learn more about how PharmaCord improves commercial outcomes for life sciences companies, visit pharmacord.com.

Media Inquiries:

Paige Hobbs

Associate Director of Marketing

phobbs@pharmacord.com





SOURCE: PharmaCord

