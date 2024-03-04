Fusion: Omaha Healthcare Company Recognized for Brand Launch and New Environmental Graphics

Omaha-based Fusion was awarded for two large marketing projects that were unveiled in late 2023.

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Omaha healthcare company Fusion is being recognized for two major projects unveiled in 2023: the company's new brand launch and interior design at its new headquarters, pointing to the creativity and innovation of the in-house marketing department. Fusion's recent rebranding of several business units earned a silver Creative Nebraska award in addition to a Graphic Design USA Award. Environmental graphics at the company's new headquarters also earned a silver Creative Nebraska award.





In a multi-year effort, Fusion unveiled a new parent brand and two rebranded business units in late 2023 through an integrated campaign using email, social media, public relations, print and promotion, and paid digital marketing efforts. The team aimed to educate internal Fusion employees, healthcare professionals the company recruits and employs, facility partners, the local Omaha community, nonprofit organizations Fusion supports, various vendors, and different media partners across several coverage areas with the campaign.

The environmental graphics at Fusion's new headquarters seamlessly integrate into the new brand identity. The finished designed spaces represent a journey that encapsulates exactly what makes Fusion special: a dynamic culture and a visionary outlook.

"Our team demonstrated exceptional creativity and innovation throughout these processes," said Tara Sprakel, Chief Marketing Officer. "They set an incredibly high standard for themselves, and you can see that carried throughout every aspect of the brand campaign and the environmental graphics. I'm so proud of their work, and I know Fusion team members and travelers are equally as excited about our new look."

The brand launch's recognition by Graphic Design USA's American Graphic Design Awards puts Fusion in great company. More than 9,000 entries were submitted, and Fusion's brand launch was honored alongside strongly branded companies like McDonald's, the National Football League, and DreamWorks.

Fusion partnered with Signal Theory to execute the rebranding of each business unit. The environmental graphics were brought to life with the help of RDG Planning and Design and Renze.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

