Cipher Surgical Announces Mark Alley as Chief Executive Officer

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Cipher Surgical, a leading innovator in medical device technology, is pleased to announce a strategic leadership transition effective March 4, 2024. Mark Alley, formerly serving as the President of the U.S. division, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cipher Surgical. Concurrently, Andrew Newell, the incumbent founder and CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.

Cipher Surgical Chief Executive Officer Mark Alley

Mark Alley brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation within the medical device sector. During his tenure as President of the U.S. division, Alley demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a deep understanding of our industry. His appointment as CEO underscores our commitment to sustained growth and excellence in delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers.

"I am honored and excited to take on the role of CEO at Cipher Surgical," said Mark Alley. "I look forward to leading our talented team as we continue to advance our mission of improving patient outcomes through innovation and being the new gold standard in laparoscopic lens cleaning."

Andrew Newell, who has served as founder and CEO, and who has worked tirelessly to grow the business, will assume the role of Executive Chairman, where he will provide strategic guidance and support to the leadership team. His continued involvement will ensure a seamless transition and bolster Cipher Surgical's strategic initiatives.

"I am proud of what we have achieved at Cipher Surgical under my leadership, and I am confident that Mark Alley is the right person to lead the company into its next phase of growth," said Andrew Newell. "As Executive Chairman, I am committed to supporting Mark and the entire team as we work towards our shared goals."

The Board of Directors expresses its gratitude to Andrew Newell for his significant contributions as CEO and looks forward to his continued leadership as Executive Chairman. The Board extends its congratulations to Mark Alley on his appointment as CEO and has full confidence in his ability to drive Cipher Surgical's success in the years ahead.

About Cipher Surgical:

Cipher Surgical is a medical device company established in 2010 with the goal of improving the efficiency and safety of minimally invasive surgery through the development and commercialization of products that maintain uncompromised surgical vision in laparoscopic and robotic surgery procedures.

The OpClear platform has been designed for use in laparoscopic procedures to provide continuous intra-abdominal vision to the surgical team, maintaining a surgical ?ow associated with fewer surgical errors and shorter operating times.

The OpClear platform uses in-situ on demand CO2 and saline lens wash, minimizing the need for scope removal during a procedure and addressing many of the frustrations associated with visual obstructions. This rapidly clears larger visual obstructions such as blood or particles from energy plumes to provide continuous vision throughout each procedure.

