Flare Announces Supply Chain Ransomware Exposure Monitoring

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Flare, the leading Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solution provider, has announced the availability of Supply Chain Ransomware Exposure Monitoring. This solution delivers unique visibility and proactive security across the extended supply chain, transforming how organizations can manage and mitigate threat exposures that exist within ransomware data leaks.

In 2023, Flare's platform tracked over 50 active ransomware groups and over 5,500 victims, which represented a 160% year-over-year increase from 2022. While many organizations have placed added emphasis on their own ransomware prevention posture, the increasing volume and velocity of ransomware attacks make it a virtual certainty that a member of any organization's supply chain will be a victim at some point. Current approaches to third-party risk such as security questionnaires and vulnerability scanning provide some visibility into the security controls of vendors in a supply chain, but they typically don't provide precise information about the threat exposures that exist within ransomware data leaks.

By leveraging AI-powered analytics and world-class threat intelligence of ransomware groups, Flare's solution empowers businesses to identify and respond to threat exposures within minutes of their appearance. It complements traditional third-party risk management, and boosts compliance efforts by providing highly contextual and precise intelligence on the most impactful security events occurring in an organization's supply chain.

Flare's Supply Chain Ransomware Exposure Monitoring solution offers organizations a number of important capabilities, including:

Visibility across known and unknown supply chain entities

Real-time alerting of ransomware leaks

Rapid and precise evaluation of threat exposures

Contextual intelligence to help boost compliance efforts

"At a time when ransomware threats are a constant concern for businesses, Flare is introducing a solution aimed at addressing a critical vulnerability - the security of our supply chains," said Mathieu Lavoie, co-founder and CTO at Flare. "Flare's Supply Chain Ransomware Exposure Monitoring is built on the principle that understanding and mitigating risks requires more than just vigilance; it demands proactive, intelligent strategies. Our solution offers businesses a way to quickly identify and respond to potential ransomware exposures within their supply chain. It's about providing clarity and actionable insights in a complex security landscape, and helping firms to not only manage risk, but to enhance their overall security posture."

