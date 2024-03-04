Edwards Federal Credit Union Selects the Apiture Digital Banking Platform

Highly reliable Apiture Consumer Banking solution to provide members with a modern, intuitive banking experience

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced that Edwards Federal Credit Union (Edwards FCU), a not-for-profit co-operative financial institution serving the Greater Antelope Valley of California, has selected the Apiture Consumer Banking solution to deliver a modern, intuitive digital banking experience to its members.

As part of a larger digital transformation effort, Edwards FCU sought a highly reliable, feature-rich mobile app and online banking solution to better serve existing members and support continued growth. With integrations to hundreds of best-of-breed fintechs, the Apiture Consumer Banking solution, part of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform , will integrate with the credit union's existing Corelation core banking solution to deliver in-demand features like budgeting tools, credit score monitoring and simulation, and peer-to-peer payment options. Edwards FCU will also implement Apiture's Data Intelligence solution to support its data strategy.

"Our goal is to enable our members to bank with us when and how they want, engaging with us seamlessly, whether they use our mobile app, log in online, walk into a branch, or call our contact center," said Edwards FCU President and CEO Carter Pope. "Our decision to partner with Apiture marks a significant step forward in our commitment to deliver an unparalleled banking experience to our members."

"We are thrilled to support Edwards Federal Credit Union in its effort to elevate the digital banking solutions it provides to its growing member base," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "We recognize the importance of providing feature-rich solutions that are available around the clock and are proud of our industry-leading reliability track record, including 99.996% availability in 2023. We look forward to helping Edwards FCU expand its reach in the Greater Antelope Valley."

The Apiture team will be conducting demos of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform at the CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference, taking place March 3-7 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Visit Apiture at booth number 1439.

About Apiture

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we're dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com and follow Apiture on LinkedIn .

