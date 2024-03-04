Layer 2 blockchain, tokens, and a marketplace dedicated to real-world assets built on Arbitrum Orbit streamlines the acquisition, exchange, and utilization of RWAs on the blockchain

re.al, the world's first permissionless Layer 2 (L2) platform designed for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), today announced the launch of its platform built with Arbitrum Orbit, marking a significant step in the way traditional assets are managed on the blockchain. re.al will encompass an initial subset of protocols with products that allow new protocols and users the opportunity to build, trade, borrow, and leverage real-world assets.

Recognizing the revolutionary impact of tokenization on traditional asset classes, re.al aims to enhance operability, liquidity, and composability, making these assets more accessible to a broader range of investors and fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

"The re.al ecosystem is designed to dismantle the conventional obstacles in asset ownership, thereby unlocking new investment opportunities in markets like real estate and global corporate and governmental treasuries," says Jagpal Singh, founder and CEO of re.al. "This approach within the re.al ecosystem's products aims to shield against inflation and currency devaluation, thus preserving the purchasing power and enhancing the financial stability of its users."

re.al is the first Layer 2 to return all chain revenue to its users, including 100% of sequencing fees, native yield accrued through staking of bridged assets, and a portion of protocol revenues.

re.al is working with Gelato RaaS to build its new Layer 2 chain on Arbitrum Orbit, benefitting from Arbitrum Nitro's advanced technology stack that includes interactive fraud proofs, advanced compression, and future EVM+ compatibility.

re.al is set to launch with its own native gas token, alongside an end-to-end web3 infrastructure including Redstone Oracles, a native Layer 2 Bridge, Account Abstraction, Safe Multisigs, and Goldsky indexers. "This ensures re.al is built on a solid foundation, leveraging the latest Ethereum scaling infrastructure and web3 services," said Hilmar Orth, Founder of Gelato.

"The goal of decentralized finance is to create an open and permissionless financial system that enables access to financial services without the need for traditional intermediaries," added Peter Haymond, Senior Partnership Manager at Offchain Labs. "re.al brings this financial access to the Arbitrum ecosystem, allowing real-world assets to proliferate on-chain."

The ecosystem's protocols and subset of products include:

re.al: The ecosystem's infrastructure layeran RWA-dedicated Ethereum-secured L2 built with Arbitrum Orbit.

$RWA: The re.al governance token, $RWA, accrues value from a spectrum of activities within the network. Users are provided governance rights and rewards generated from revenue off re.al's integrated protocols and ETH transaction fees. With a capped supply of 33,300,000 and integrated deflationary mechanisms, $RWA establishes a fair and sustainable model for long-term value accrual.

Pearl: A concentrated liquidity DEX for tokenized RWAs that leverages off-chain yield to build a self-sustaining flywheel leading to extremely deep liquidity for supported assets.

Pearl ($PEARL): Pearl provides investors the ability to farm and trade 100% backed, low-volatility RWAs with a reliable source of yield.

Caviar ($CVR): Caviar is a single-staking token that delivers triple-digit APYs paid in stablecoins.

Stack: Stack provides leverage on yield-generating, tokenized RWAs.

Stack ($MORE): Stack provides isolated lending markets allowing users to borrow $MORE, the protocol's CDP (collateralized debt position,) against various tokenized collateral with one-click leverage to maximize yields.

These protocols serve as the foundational elements of re.al's ecosystem, with continuous developments enriching the platform's capabilities.

re.al's launch signifies a significant milestone in the evolution of L2 solutions, reflecting a steadfast commitment to long-term sustainability. The platform extends an invitation to developers, builders, and investors to actively participate in shaping the landscape of tokenized real-world assets.

To learn more, please visit https://re.al.

Join the re.al community on Discord or Twitter.

About re.al

re.al is a permissionless Layer 2 platform for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), leveraging the power of tokenization and DeFi composability. Built with the Arbitrum Orbit CDK, re.al provides a secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for the transformation of traditional assets on the blockchain. The $RWA token serves as the governance token, introducing a novel model for value accrual and sustainability.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304481428/en/

Contacts:

Media

tangible@wachsman.com