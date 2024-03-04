Anzeige
04.03.2024
Neinda Advisors, LLC: INSOL International Names John T. Young, Jr. of Neinda Advisors in 2024 Fellowship Class

HOUSTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neinda Advisors LLC ("Neinda") is delighted to announce that John T. Young, Jr. has been named a Fellow in INSOL International's 2024 class of inductees. He is a member of a class of 24 new INSOL Fellows worldwide who are being recognized for their international insolvency qualifications. In response to INSOL's announcement, Mr. Young remarked, "With the growing number of restructuring alternatives available beyond the US, it's important to have the command of how emerging forums function and where the best outcomes can be found. I'm incredibly grateful to be recognized by INSOL with this honor." The induction ceremony will take place at INSOL's annual meeting held in San Diego on May 22, 2024.

Neinda Advisors

INSOL International is the premier worldwide association of lawyers, financiers, academics and other professionals specializing in turnaround and insolvency. There are currently over 44 Member Associations with over 10,500 professionals participating as members of INSOL International. To learn more about INSOL please visit www.insol.org.

Neinda is a boutique advisory practice offering independent director services to organizations facing governance challenges in complex situations. Neinda's governance services are tailored to US-based organizations and international organizations seeking the expertise of a US director, particularly in situations involving cross-border issues and restructurings. More information is available at www.neinda.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2352907/neinda_logo_primary_color_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/insol-international-names-john-t-young-jr-of-neinda-advisors-in-2024-fellowship-class-302077792.html

