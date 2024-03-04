Seoul Semiconductor (KOSDAQ:046890) will participate in Light Building 2024, the world's largest lighting trade exhibition to be held in Frankfurt, Germany from the 3rd to the 8th of March. At the event, Seoul Semiconductor will showcase its exclusive and the world's first LED lighting solutions of the highest efficiency and highest quality of light Spectrum.

The world's first second-generation LED technology developed by Seoul Semiconductor (Graphic: Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.)

Seoul Semiconductor is expected to unveil its 'WICOP' technology-based high-efficiency lighting system of 240 lumens per watt (lm/W), which is still the leading industry standard. Being the world's first No-Wire and No-Package technology, WICOP is an ultra-small, high-efficiency LED technology designed to mount LEDs directly on a circuit board. At Light Building, Seoul Semiconductor will exhibit applications using various wavelength bands from UV to IR/VCSEL.

In addition, Seoul Semiconductor will also feature its 'SunLike' technology of the highest quality of light Spectrum. For the past five years, Seoul Semiconductor carried out multiple clinical trials with various leading institutions, including Harvard University, confirming that the use of SunLike lighting can improve myopia, cell regeneration, memory, and learning abilities. An interactive booth will be operated for a hands-on experience of SunLike.

"Through the highest-efficiency products we will showcase at this exhibition, Seoul Semiconductor aims to become the best partner for all clients in every application field, including lighting, automobiles, and home appliances," said Kim Hong min, Director of the Lighting Department.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor is the world's second-largest global LED manufacturer, a ranking excluding the captive market, and has more than 18,000 patents. Based on a differentiated product portfolio, Seoul offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, IT products, such as mobile phones, computer displays, and other applications, as well as the UV area. Seoul's world's first development and mass production products are becoming the LED industry standard and leading the global market with a package-free LED, WICOP; a high-voltage AC-driven LED, Acrich; an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola; a cutting edge ultraviolet clean technology LED, Violeds; an all-direction light emitting technology, filament LED; a natural sun spectrum LED, SunLike; and more. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en, YouTube, LinkedIn.

