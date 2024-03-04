Firstleaf Honors Women Winemakers and Empowers Women Worldwide with $50,000 Donation

Firstleaf's Donation to Wine To Water Will Aid the Challenges Face by Women and Girls in Accessing Clean Water

NAPA VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Firstleaf , the most personalized wine company in America, is excited to announce the launch of its Women's Month Featured Bundles that celebrate the contributions of women in the world of wine and pay homage to the brand's all-female winemaking team. In partnership with the nonprofit organization Wine To Water , Firstleaf has committed to donating $50,000 to aid the transformative work they do to address the challenges faced by women and girls in accessing clean water.

Highlighting an impressive feat in an industry where 82.2 percent of winemakers are men, according to Zippia , the first bundle, " The Women Behind The Wine ," is a tribute to the seven women who make up Firstleaf's wine team. The collection showcases the expertise and passion of these talented women, presenting a diverse array of wines that reflect their dedication to the craft. The second bundle, " Marinda's Favorite Reds ," includes a carefully selected assortment of red wines personally curated by Dr. Marinda Kruger, Firstleaf's Director of Winemaking. With a background of more than 20 years of winemaking and a Ph.D. in Wine Biotechnology, her selection offers a unique and delightful tasting experience.

"We are thrilled to introduce these special bundles that celebrate women who inspire us both in the vineyard and beyond," said Carolin Meier, Firstleaf's Chief Wine Officer. "We believe in the importance of women in strategic roles in the world of wine. Through our partnership with Wine To Water, we are proud to make a positive impact by supporting initiatives that address challenges faced by women and girls in accessing clean water."

As part of this initiative, Firstleaf is proud to collaborate with their long-time partner Wine To Water, a nonprofit organization committed to providing clean water access to communities in need. Wine To Water plays a crucial role in empowering women by alleviating the burdens they face due to water scarcity. As primary gatherers of water, women and girls often lose valuable time that could be invested in education, micro-enterprise, and self-care. Additionally, the lack of proper water and bathroom facilities puts them at risk of harm, especially in remote settings. Since 2019, Firstleaf has proudly supported Wine To Water as its official charity partner and with commitments to donate another $50,000 in 2024 the total donated will be half a million dollars by the end of the year.

"Firstleaf is an extraordinary partner to Wine To Water through the years," said Tina Owen, Wine To Water's Vice President. "We are so grateful for Firstleaf's generous spirit blended with their commitment to make clean water a reality for thousands of women and communities around the world."

About Firstleaf

Firstleaf is America's most personalized wine company, helping over one million people find wines they love without the hit-or-miss. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, Firstleaf brings together patented technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified wine concierge team to build a unique Wine Profile for each member. Sampling thousands of wines each year from 12 countries across 5 continents, its winemakers select only the finest bottles, curating each shipment individually. In fact, 98% of the monthly boxes shipped by Firstleaf are unique.

In June 2023, Firstleaf surpassed the 3,000 award mark, with more than 500 bottles scoring 90+ points, further establishing them as the wine industry's most-awarded company. It's been recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, and is on Wine Business Monthly's list of Top 50 Largest Wineries.

Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for both beginners and experts: members report a 96% approval rating of the wines chosen especially for them. Also of note: 94% of its customers report that Firstleaf helped them discover wines they love, while 95% are impressed by the variety of wines the company offers. This includes the Fine Wine Collection, Firstleaf's selection of best-in-class wines from around the world.

Firstleaf's industry-leading innovation is seen in the 2023 introduction of WinePrint. This unique, Firstleaf-only offering provides an in-depth look into a member's preferences, including favorite wines, varietals and tasting notes. Data-informed by a customer's wine ratings, WinePrint is featured on the company's latest app, Firstleaf Pocket Sommelier, empowering members to discover new bottles, share favorites with friends and wine retailers, and order confidently in restaurants.

About Wine to Water

Wine To Water (WTW) is a global clean water organization committed to preserving life and dignity through the power of water, helping over 2 million people in 54 countries gain access to safe and clean water. Founded in 2004 by Doc Hendley who was a bartender, WTW relentlessly seeks an end to the root cause of global poverty by providing sustainable water solutions in communities through water access, filtration, hygiene education, and sanitation. WTW is active in Nepal, the Dominican Republic, the Amazon, and East Africa and provides disaster relief across the globe and in the United States. Their clean water projects are catalysts for environmental sustainability, education, women's empowerment, health, and economic growth. Wine To Water is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of individuals, corporations, and groups to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit winetowater.org or @winetowater.

