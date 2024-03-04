MentalHealth.com, LLC: MentalHealth.com Appoints Brian Trisler, Co-Founder of A Place for Mom, to Venture Advisory Team

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Leading health technology company MentalHealth.com is pleased to announce the appointment of acclaimed healthcare leader and accomplished entrepreneur Brian Trisler to its Venture Advisory Team.



MentalHealth.com

MentalHealth.com logo





The company's newly established Venture Advisory Team, comprised of seasoned business executives, proven tech entrepreneurs, and highly regarded healthcare professionals, works alongside leadership to drive business initiatives and uphold its people-first culture.

"With an extensive healthcare background and an invaluable entrepreneurial mindset, Brian Trisler greatly strengthens our vision of guiding people towards self-understanding and connection," stated Daniel Rivette, CEO and co-founder of MentalHealth.com. "Brian's experience in creating a billion-dollar enterprise, transforming the eldercare industry, and positively impacting millions of seniors and their families aligns seamlessly with our objectives and mission."

Trisler is a co-founder of A Place for Mom, the largest service globally dedicated to assisting families in discovering suitable eldercare solutions. Following over a decade of dedicated efforts, Trisler achieved a notable exit from the company. With nearly three decades of entrepreneurship and tech expertise, he assumes the role of a strategic investor and business advisor to several prominent technology organizations, leveraging his wealth of experience to contribute to their growth and success.

"The demand for mental health services and resources is staggering. I am committed to ensuring that MentalHealth.com becomes the leading resource for everyone seeking solutions to mental health issues," stated Brian Trisler. "As a founder of A Place for Mom, I intuitively understand the complex intersection of healthcare needs and compassionate support."

Trisler joins previously announced appointees to the MentalHealth.com Venture Advisory Team, which includes Jeff Smith, founder and CEO of Supermind Platforms; Fred Joyal and Gary Saint-Denis, co-founders of 1-800-DENTIST; and Abhilash Patel, founder of Within Health. Trisler will work alongside co-founder and Clinical Care Team Director Dr. Jesse Hanson, PhD, and Public Oversight Committee Advisor Ryan Hampton, with support from co-founder Patrick Nagle and co-founder and CEO Daniel Rivette.

About MentalHealth.com

MentalHealth.com is a health technology company guiding people towards self-understanding and connection. The company offers reliable resources, accessible services, and nurturing communities. Its mission involves educating, supporting, and empowering people in their pursuit of well-being.

Contact Information

Stacey Bartlett

pr@mentalhealth.com

1-800-834-8587

Related Files

MentalHealth.com - Brian Trisler, Venture Advisor

MentalHealth.com - Brian Trisler, Venture Advisor

SOURCE: MentalHealth.com, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.