Montag, 04.03.2024
ACCESSWIRE
04.03.2024 | 15:26
Sofidel: EU-OSHA Brings Workplace Health and Safety to the Forefront of the Conversation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Future magazine interviews Dr Dietmar Elsler from EU-OSHA about the agency's important work in promoting safe, healthy workplaces across Europe.

The European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, otherwise known as EU-OSHA, is one of the lower-profile European Union (EU) agencies but nevertheless serves a fundamental purpose for all member states.

Based in Bilbao, Spain, the agency has no powers of legal enforcement but instead aims to foster corporate responsibility for the health and safety of European employees from all 27 EU member states by means of campaigns and informational material.

About?The?Sofidel?Group

The?Sofidel?Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and?Lazzareschi?families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has?subsidiaries in 12 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the?Sofidel?Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is?committed?to promoting sustainable development.? For more information, visit?www.sofidel.com.??????? ?

Media Contact:
Fabio Vitali
Fabio.Vitali@sofidel.com
www.sofidel.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sofidel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
