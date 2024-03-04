Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04
[04.03.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.03.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|11,168,682.00
|USD
|0
|75,045,192.93
|6.7193
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.03.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,306,650.00
|EUR
|0
|18,970,481.44
|5.7371
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.03.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|130,181.00
|GBP
|0
|1,175,705.53
|9.0313
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.03.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|669,167.00
|GBP
|0
|5,351,993.74
|7.998