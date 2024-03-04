Anzeige
Montag, 04.03.2024
ACCESSWIRE
04.03.2024 | 15:50
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sustainable Computing Thrives at the Largest Solar Powered Data Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / SAP:

By Judith Magyar Brand Contributor

Originally published by Forbes

Moro Hub unveiled a prospective partnership to introduce SAP's public cloud services to the groundbreaking green data center. This development paves the way for both public and private sector entities in the UAE to diminish their ecological impact by harnessing SAP's cloud solutions hosted by Moro Hub. This initiative aligns with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to pioneer the adoption of sustainable computing technologies in the UAE.

Continue reading here

MORO Hub. Image courtesy of Forbes.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

