IMA®: Registration Opens for IMA's Accounting & Finance Conference

Exclusive in-person experience to take place in June

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession, today opened registration for its annual Americas Accounting & Finance Conference.

The event will be held June 9-12 in San Antonio and feature an "Inspire Tomorrow" theme, with the conference designed to immerse attendees in riveting discussions and impactful collaborations.

The conference's last day will focus on "Embracing Opportunity in the Age of AI," with discussions on the human aspect of AI, responsible AI, and fostering an AI-first mindset. Participants can also choose from tracks tailored to different company sizes, exploring the implications of AI for small to medium-sized enterprises and large corporations. This year's conference will feature keynote presentations by leading experts and influential speakers, including:

Michael McQueen, Change Strategist and Bestselling Author

Pooja Sund, Engineering Finance Lead, Microsoft

Kara Hardin, J.D., Founder and CEO, The Practice Lab

Sophia Toh, CMA, CSCA, CFM, PCC, Executive Coach and CEO, Illuminate U Coaching

Early Bird Conference registration is now open until April 12, 2024. For complete information about IMA's Accounting & Finance Conference and registration details, visit: http://tinyurl.com/46626k77.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants):

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

