Roboteon Enters the Warehouse Robotics Market with Advanced Software Platform for Integrating and Optimizing Warehouse Workflows with Robots

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Roboteon, a software platform provider that helps companies achieve success with their investments in warehouse robotics, has unveiled its Robotics Fulfillment Platform, the most functionally-rich, innovative solution in the sector.

Interest in robots in distribution is very high, driven by labor shortages and rising costs. Companies must also respond to dynamic business conditions, and in some cases flexibly scale-up to meet peak season requirements.

But with that interest and adoption, several challenges for logistics providers have emerged, including:

Significant time required to integrate the robots with WMS and other distribution ecosystems.

Inability to add-in different robot types or vendors after the initial deployment (interoperability).

Lack of capabilities to orchestrate the flow of work across multiple processes and systems in heterogeneous environments.

Missed productivity and throughput gains due to the unavailability of advanced execution tools.

Roboteon's Robotics Fulfillment Platform helps companies successfully meet these and other challenges. The solution can extend from core integration and workflow enablement to advanced fulfillment orchestration in heterogeneous environments, leveraging AI to optimize task flow and fulfillment execution, among other capabilities.

It also enables people, robots, and other automation to work together as one by synchronizing tasks between humans and robots.

In addition to its broad and deep software platform capabilities, Roboteon brings very strong domain expertise, especially in the areas of integration between robotics and Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and deploying robots into traditional automation environments.

Gana Govind, founder and CEO of Roboteon, is a successful logistics software entrepreneur and executive who has built an experienced team to launch the company after more than a year of product development.

"Roboteon is the leader in warehouse robotics enablement, combining a powerful platform with the know-how to ensure success on the DC floor," said Govind.

The company is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with a facility that includes a state-of-the-market innovation lab used for real life simulation, integration work, testing, customer visits, R&D and more.

Roboteon will feature its robotics platform at the MODEX show in Atlanta March 11-14, including demonstrating multiple robots from different vendors working together under one platform. See us at booth C3297 or contact us to set an appointment time to meet at the show.

Roboteon is the market leader in software to enable successful deployment and operation of robotics in distribution. Our Robotics Fulfillment Platform is a cloud-based, end-to-end software system that enables companies to quickly test, deploy, and drive maximum value from investment in robotics and complementary warehouse automation. It enables interoperability across robots from different vendors, optimizes robotic picking workflows, synchronizes human and robotic resources and more. This is achieved in part through advanced use of AI. Combined with deep domain expertise, our technology speeds time-to-value for robotics deployments and increases productivity and throughput from operations. You can learn more at www.roboteon.com, or contact us here.

