EnPlusOne Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing the power of enzymes to deliver sustainable RNA at scale, today announced that Dan Ahlstedt, COO, will be presenting the company's ezRNA platform at the 11th Annual Oligo Networking Conference at GSK's Stevenage (UK) campus on March 5, 2024. The two-day event will feature speakers from companies across life sciences discussing opportunities and challenges associated with the use of oligonucleotides in R&D and manufacturing by biopharmaceutical companies.

Mr. Ahlstedt's presentation will highlight recent technical developments, and upcoming milestones, on the company's proprietary enzymatic RNA oligonucleotide synthesis technology, as part of the Innovation in Manufacturing session at the event.

Mr. Ahlstedt said, "We greatly appreciate the forum to provide a more in-depth look at our ezRNA synthesis platform and the opportunity to engage with future partners. This community, from the beginning, has been supportive of our mission to deliver sustainable RNA at scale. They understand the challenges current chemical synthesis technologies impose and the critical need to solve the scaled manufacturing problem."

EnPlusOne Biosciences was founded by George Church, PhD, Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, Professor of Health Sciences and Technology at Harvard and MIT and leader of the Wyss Institute's Synthetic Biology platform, along with Daniel Wiegand, Jonathan Rittichier, PhD, and Mr. Ahlstedt, as a technology spinout from the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University in 2022.

About EnPlusOne Biosciences

EnPlusOne is enabling the future of RNA therapeutics. Its ezRNA platform is a revolutionary innovation that harnesses the power of enzymes to synthesize RNA and can incorporate a diverse array of natural and modified nucleotides. Their enzymatic, water-based approach promises to unlock sustainable and scalable commercial manufacturing of RNA therapeutics. For more information, please visit www.enplusonebio.com.

