Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Diese Vervielfacher-Perlen gilt es jetzt im Depot zu haben…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
04.03.24
16:25 Uhr
107,14 Euro
+2,42
+2,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,34107,6216:34
107,34107,6216:34
ACCESSWIRE
04.03.2024 | 16:26
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T. Rowe Price: Inspiring Inclusion in the Way We Do Business

T. Rowe Price Recognizes International Women's Day and U.S. Women's History Month 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price: Inspiring Inclusion in the Way We Do Business

By Tomaneci Waller Day

Corporations need to invest in inclusion. Inclusion leads to innovation, opportunity, and impact.

This U.S. Women's History Month and International Women's Day, we recognize the impact women-owned businesses make on the global economy. According to the World Bank, one in three businesses globally have women among their principal owners, and in the U.S., women-owned businesses have grown 114% in the last two decades.

Here at T. Rowe Price, our supply chain can provide significant access to women-owned businesses-from the everyday actions of our associates to our long-term partnerships as a global asset management firm. For us to provide the best outcomes for our clients, we need the best products, services, and resources, and we are proud that women-owned businesses now make up nearly 25% of our supplier expenditures.

Our longstanding relationship and commitment to embracing diversity and collaboration means we intentionally seek to create opportunity and inspire inclusion in the way we do business. In fact, promoting an inclusive mindset that encourages a diverse set of suppliers is a business imperative for our firm.

We integrate supplier diversity in our business and sourcing practices to generate efficiency, develop sustainable partnerships, and increase opportunities for the diverse and small business community. We want to work with companies in communities where we operate. We want to be a catalyst for industry growth, community expansion, and job creation.

Corporations like ours need to invest in inclusion. We need to think strategically, think diverse, think women, think intersectionally. There's so much untapped value in doing business this way. Inclusion leads to innovation, opportunity, and impact-it is the performance multiplier.

We invite businesses, especially diverse and small businesses, to learn more about supplier diversity and sustainable procurement and to register your business with us at troweprice.supplierone.co.

202403- 3400770

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T. Rowe Price on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T. Rowe Price
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-rowe-price
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T. Rowe Price



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.