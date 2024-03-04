The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 01 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 01 March 2024 87.99p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 86.18p per ordinary share

04 March 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45