Yum! Brands: 'Everyone Eats': Local Pizza Hut Helps Fill Empty Bellies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Yum! Brands

by Alex Flood

Originally published by Soo Today

As part of the 'Hut to Heart' initiative, employees at Pizza Hut on Great Northern Road have been collecting donations and making upwards of 15 pizzas every day for homeless and vulnerable members of the community.

Employees at Pizza Hut on Great Northern Road have lost count as to how many smiling faces they've seen walk out their door over the last few weeks.

Since late January, the chain restaurant has been providing free pizzas to homeless and vulnerable members of the community as part of their 'Hut to Heart' initiative.

The store's new owners Hardik and Himanshu Soni are overseeing the fundraiser at all eight of their Pizza Hut locations in Ontario. The Sault location is their only one in northern Ontario.

Continue reading here

Great Northern Road's Pizza Hut employees Pratham Gandhi, Mansi Goyal, and Chirag Patel have been helping feed the homeless and hungry members of the community through the 'Hut to Heart' initiative; store's new owners Hardik and Himanshu Soni are running the 60-day fundraiser at all eight of their Pizza Hut locations in Ontario | Alex Flood/SooToday

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on accesswire.com