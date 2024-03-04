Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Diese Vervielfacher-Perlen gilt es jetzt im Depot zu haben…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
04.03.24
16:28 Uhr
126,75 Euro
-0,10
-0,08 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,15127,5017:17
127,05127,5517:17
ACCESSWIRE
04.03.2024 | 16:50
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: 'Everyone Eats': Local Pizza Hut Helps Fill Empty Bellies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Yum! Brands

by Alex Flood

Originally published by Soo Today

As part of the 'Hut to Heart' initiative, employees at Pizza Hut on Great Northern Road have been collecting donations and making upwards of 15 pizzas every day for homeless and vulnerable members of the community.

Employees at Pizza Hut on Great Northern Road have lost count as to how many smiling faces they've seen walk out their door over the last few weeks.

Since late January, the chain restaurant has been providing free pizzas to homeless and vulnerable members of the community as part of their 'Hut to Heart' initiative.

The store's new owners Hardik and Himanshu Soni are overseeing the fundraiser at all eight of their Pizza Hut locations in Ontario. The Sault location is their only one in northern Ontario.

Continue reading here

Great Northern Road's Pizza Hut employees Pratham Gandhi, Mansi Goyal, and Chirag Patel have been helping feed the homeless and hungry members of the community through the 'Hut to Heart' initiative; store's new owners Hardik and Himanshu Soni are running the 60-day fundraiser at all eight of their Pizza Hut locations in Ontario | Alex Flood/SooToday

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.