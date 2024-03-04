Leading Resolutions named Financial Times UK leading management consultancy for fourth consecutive year

LONDON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Resolutions , a business focused technology consultancy, has secured its place in the Financial Times UK's Leading Management Consultants 2024 report for the fourth consecutive year, recognising its commitment to delivering solutions that create impact for clients.

Leading Resolutions was recognised by Financial Times in two categories, Innovation, Growth and New Business Models and Sales and CRM. It is the fourth year in a row that the business has been recognised for both categories.

Published by the Financial Times in collaboration with Statista, the UK's Leading Management Consultants 2024 report honours management consultancies that are highly valued by both clients and peers. This years' report named Leading Resolutions amongst industry peers, including KPMG, Deloitte and IBM.

Following the release of the report, Pete Smyth, CEO at Leading Resolutions said: "I'm thrilled that Leading Resolutions has once again been named by Financial Times in their annual report. This year, we have been named in both the Innovation, Growth and New Business Models and Sales and CRM categories, highlighting the breadth and depth of our capabilities.

"To be recognised for our work for four consecutive years is a testament to the dedication and exceptional performance of our team, the consistent delivery of solutions that drive tangible outcomes and create impact for clients, plus our ability to maintain and grow our offering as a business.

"Being included in the Innovation, Growth and New Business Models category for the fourth year running is a fantastic achievement, and demonstrates how we shape technical frameworks, harness the latest innovations, such as tooling and AI, and address culture shifts and behavioural change - all of which are key for our clients.

"Our approach as a consultancy puts strategy at the heart of what we do, and this enables us to work with our clients, many of which are leading FTSE 250 organisations, at leadership level to not only advise, but implement and execute those strategies to ensure success. This, combined with industry-leading technology, has positioned us as a trusted adviser for our clients over the years, with 95% of our clients re-engaging with us.

"Being named as a leading management consultancy by the FT signifies our unwavering commitment to excellence and a client-focused approach, and we will continue to raise the bar throughout 2024 and beyond."

