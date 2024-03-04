Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Diese Vervielfacher-Perlen gilt es jetzt im Depot zu haben…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12HJF | ISIN: US9314271084 | Ticker-Symbol: W8A
Tradegate
04.03.24
18:26 Uhr
19,390 Euro
-0,436
-2,20 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,31019,39418:36
19,31019,39418:30
ACCESSWIRE
04.03.2024 | 17:14
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Walgreens Boots Alliance's Supplier Program Drives Change

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Walgreens Boots Alliance:

Our global Supplier Sustainability Program measures suppliers' sustainability performance per product category with the support of an online system used for data collection, analysis, reporting and scoring. The program utilizes The Sustainability Insight System (THESIS), developed by the nonprofit organization The Sustainability Consortium, a holistic sustainability assessment tool that gauges supplier practices, performance and management on energy, water, ethics and more. We have seen year-over-year improvements with our participating owned brand suppliers in the setting of manufacturing greenhouse gas goals and overall reduction of plastic usage. Read more about our goals in our 2023 Environmental, Social & Governance Report.

THESIS is key when it comes to making sure suppliers are progressing on their sustainability journey alongside WBA. It helps us understand where suppliers are in their sustainability journey and shares guidance with suppliers on how to advance their own practices for year-over-year improvement. This two-pronged utilization of THESIS helps competitively drive the industry forward, as suppliers can compare themselves to peers while holding themselves accountable. Improved supplier data collection from the program has furthered our ability to identify sustainability opportunities and risks at the product-category level. By identifying risk and opportunities within our suppliers' practices and supply chains, it enables us to better direct our efforts in supporting the development of our global brands and supplier sustainability strategy by providing a clearer view of how supplier engagement can be targeted.

In fiscal 2023, WBA continued to grow and expand supplier participation in the tool achieving a 68 percent increase in own brand suppliers completion of the assessment. This represented over $1.3B in cost of goods.

For more information on WBA's responsible sourcing initiatives please see the latest ESG Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Walgreens Boots Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Walgreens Boots Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/walgreens-boots-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Walgreens Boots Alliance



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.