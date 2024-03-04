FedEx Teams Up with Feed the Children, Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis and Memphis Shelby County Schools to Serve Families through Food and Essentials Hub

Program to provide students with ongoing access to food, personal care items, school supplies

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / FedEx joined today with leading anti-hunger organization Feed the Children, Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis and Memphis Shelby County Schools for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the school's Food and Essentials Hub at Booker T. Washington High School.

Donald Comer, FedEx and Shante Avant, the Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis join Tamara Sandburg from Feed the Children for the Food and Essentials Hub Grand Opening.

Through the Hub, students will have access to shelf-stable food, personal care items, schools supplies and other resources. This directly addresses the pressing issue of food insecurity within the community and helps ensure that students and their families have access to the resources they need. This initiative not only alleviates immediate hunger but also promotes overall health and well-being among students, supporting their ability to focus, learn and thrive in school.

By implementing the community school model and leveraging resources and services such as mental health support, afterschool programs, tutoring, and family and community resource centers with a Food and Essentials Hub, Booker T. Washington High School enhances its ability to meet the diverse needs of its student body. This proactive approach creates a supportive environment where every student can thrive academically, emotionally and socially.

The groups held a Resource Rally where they distributed food, household essentials and other resources to 400 Memphis families. At the Resource Rally, each participating family received a 25-pound box of food including canned vegetables, cereal, peanut butter, mac and cheese and water; a 15-pound box of personal-care essentials such as shampoo, razors, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, children's books and additional products.

Volunteers gather to distribute food and essentials to Memphis families during a Resource Rally this week.

With 1 in 6 Memphis residents facing food insecurity, price hikes in transportation, food, clothing, housing and energy are stretching the budgets of lower-income families to the breaking point.

"Removing barriers and ensuring children have access to essential resources, especially in areas where we live and work, is extremely important to FedEx," said Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President of Global Brand and Communications. "We are honored to support these great organizations that are working to make a difference for families in our community."

A FedEx volunteer takes part in the Resource Rally for 400 Memphis families.

Feed the Children believes it takes everyone - the nonprofit sector, corporations, community organizations, government officials and food suppliers - to come together to do good for those who need it. When efforts are combined, a greater impact is achieved.

"Children cannot thrive unless their basic needs are met," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "A widespread issue like childhood hunger will only be solved when enough people work together. Partners like FedEx, Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis and Memphis Shelby County Schools are vital to our mission as we work reach families in their communities."

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $88 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally as one FedEx. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

# # #

For more information:

Carrie Snodgrass - 405-213-9757

Carrie.Snodgrass@feedthechildren.org

SOURCE: Feed The Children

View the original press release on accesswire.com