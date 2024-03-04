Pluxee International: Pluxee Announces Launch of Share Buy-Back Program

Pluxee Announces Launch of Share Buy-Back Program

Paris: March 4, 2024 // Pluxee (the "Company"), today announces the launch of a share buy-back program of up to 30,000,000 euros with a duration up to June 30, 2024. The share buy-back program will be carried out in accordance with the authorisation granted by the general meeting of shareholders to the Board of Directors and the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The Company intends to carry out the share buy-back program, and hold the shares bought back as treasury stock, for the purpose of meeting the Company's obligations under free share plans.

The Company has appointed a broker to execute the share buy-back program in accordance with all applicable regulations. The broker will make its decisions relating to the purchase of Company shares independently.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits.

Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants.

Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Key Figures for Fiscal year 2023

€22.8bn in business volume issued

€1,052m of consolidated revenues

+5,000 employees Present in 31 countries

+500k clients, +1.7m merchants and +36m consumers

Disclaimer

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell Pluxee securities in any jurisdiction.

Attachment