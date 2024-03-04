Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: publication of a transparency notification

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the publication of a transparency notification.
Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de openbaarmaking over transparantiekennisgeving.
Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant la communication relative à une notification de transparence.
Attachments
- ENG_transparency notification_20240304_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/25e07347-26a8-4fe2-9f4a-c6a6c6f9c35c)
- NL_transparency notification_20240304_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/47f9fb9e-c5b1-476d-8467-90bae8833247)
- FR_transparency notification_20240304_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7c9f59c4-26c6-4994-a8c0-f9480364ee65)